'Like Christmas morning': Fervent Trump supporters await big announcement

PALM BEACH - Waving flags and adorned in Donald Trump paraphernalia from head to toe, thousands of die-hard supporters of the former US president waited for hours outside his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida with bated breath.

They are desperate to hear Mr Trump announce he will run for president again in 2024. And he did - his aides filed paperwork for a 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday.

“I am super excited. I feel like it’s almost Christmas morning, and Santa Claus is coming,” said a grinning Stacey Bovasso, 54. “Donald J. Trump is our president, and we need him back.”

Many, like Ms Bovasso, who works for a tech company, took the day or afternoon off to attend the announcement.

Most are convinced that Mr Trump actually won the 2020 election, and it was stolen from him due to fraud – an unfounded claim the multi-millionaire has clung to and used to fire up his support base.

Mr Daniel Thibault, a 41-year-old waiter who travelled 170 miles (280km) from Tampa in western Florida, does not doubt what happened in the last election.

“The next one is the third election (Trump) is going to win. He just got cheated in the last one,” he said.

On a bridge leading to the former president’s luxury residence, a group waves flags reading “Trump 2024 - Take America Back” and “Communism sucks”.

The mood is festive, and a loudspeaker booms with the usual tunes of Republican rallies, such as Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA”.

Mr Trump’s most ardent backers believe the country is in danger, hurtling into decline, and that Mr Trump is their only saviour.

“This new administration is destroying America and everything it stands for,” said Mr Eric Pardi, 54, a painter. “They’re destroying our national independence, our border, our economy, and our law and order.”

To him, the only solution is for Mr Trump to return to the White House. “That man loves this country and stands for it, and that’s what a president should be, somebody who stands and defends our Constitution,” said Mr Pardi.