Three Texas state Democrats who travelled to Washington test positive for Covid-19

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Three Democratic Texas state lawmakers, who travelled to Washington DC to halt a Republican-sponsored election law, tested positive for Covid-19, the Texas State House Democratic Caucus said in a statement on Saturday (July 17).

The three Texas House Democratic lawmakers had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but tested positive over the last 24 hours, the statement said.

Texas state Representative Ron Reynolds, one of the Democrats who travelled to Washington, told MSNBC on Saturday that the positive test results were cause for caution.

"We are taking these positive confirmations very seriously," Reynolds said.

"We're following all CDC guidelines and... we are going to make sure that we don't expose anyone."

Covid-19 cases in the United States have surged over the past week with new cases up 70 per cent and deaths rising 26 per cent.

The Texas delegation has met over the past week with Vice-President Kamala Harris and congressional Democratic leaders including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, CBS News reported on Saturday.