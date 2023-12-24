Swifties to the US polls? Why eyes are on Taylor ahead of 2024

WASHINGTON - As US president Joe Biden’s poll numbers flag ahead of next year’s election, it might seem obvious for him to look to pop-star billionaire Taylor Swift, who endorsed him in 2020, and whose every move is endlessly catalogued by US media.

It is a fact his campaign knows all too well.

“Please do not tell us that we need a Taylor Swift strategy. We are tracking,” quipped a recent communications job advertisement for his 2024 reelection bid.

And yet, in the highly polarised US political and media landscape, everything the superstar singer does or does not do is likely to invite a simultaneous deluge of praise and firestorm of fierce criticism.

Swift, recently named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, is viewed favourably by 70 percent of Americans – the sort of numbers that any president would kill for.

Perhaps none more than Biden, whose approval ratings recently dipped to 39 per cent – the lowest of any recent US leader at this point in their presidency, according to polling firm Gallup, and also the fifth time his ratings fell below 40 percent in this year alone.

Swift’s 2020 endorsement of Biden, and her knack for using non-partisan campaigns to register her “Swiftie” superfans to vote, does not mean that politics comes without scrutiny for the superstar.

As America has descended into hyper-partisanship, the “You Belong With Me” singer’s previously apolitical stance increasingly came under fire – no matter if the frenzy was fed mostly by rumour and on social media.

At the same time, staying silent during the 2016 election bothered Swift personally, she would later say.

“These aren’t your dad’s Republicans,” she says in a 2020 documentary, as members of her team press her to stay out of politics ahead of the 2018 election, warning it could “halve the number of people that come to your next tour.”

Nevertheless, she came out of the woods to endorse the Democratic Senate candidate in the state of Tennessee, where the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican ended up winning.

As the country’s division under the Trump presidency continued to pose a challenge to her – and other celebrities’ – carefully curated, mass-appealing images, she endorsed Biden, castigating Trump for “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism”.

The key difference between then and now, perhaps, is just how much Swift – already a megastar – has seen her stature grow as she breaks music records, graces magazine covers and sees the press follow every detail of her increasingly public personal life.

Her fans are mostly young women who have come of age in America’s hyper-polarised political era – and make up a key Democratic voting bloc.

But Biden’s numbers have dipped among the country’s youth, especially as his administration has staunchly backed Israel in its war against Hamas.