Singapore and US to venture into new areas to beef up ties, says DPM Lawrence Wong

WASHINGTON: The United States will continue to play a dominant role in the world in the foreseeable future and Singapore will expand bilateral ties into new areas such as emerging technologies, outer space exploration and green energy, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday, at the end of his 10-day visit to the US.

Noting that defence and security have always been a key pillar of the relationship, DPM Wong said Singapore seeks to go beyond these traditional areas.

“We have launched a dialogue on critical and emerging technologies. We are looking at how we can do more in terms of exploration in outer space; we are looking at cooperation in green energy solutions,” he said. He added that the US and Singapore are also working together to jointly deliver technical assistance to countries in the Pacific Islands region.

While conceding that an increasingly multipolar world will make for more complexity, he said the US will retain its primacy.

“There is China rising; there is India; there is Asean; so it will become a more complex environment. But the US will still be a dominant pole in this equation for quite some time to come,” he said in a 30-minute interview with Singapore’s media on Friday.

Calling the testy Washington-Beijing relationship the key issue of the day, he noted that it had evolved since his visit to China in May, with both sides saying they do not want confrontation.

“It will be very useful for both sides to be able to rebuild the strategic trust that is needed to take the relationship forward,” he said, adding that Singapore could be a facilitator.

Hopes have been raised for a meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Apec leaders summit being held in San Francisco next month.

“That is what we hope for, and to the extent that we can, we will try and do our part to facilitate this positive direction in the relationship,” he said.

He dismissed talk of America’s decline.

“When I was a student here in the early 90s, there were already fears that Japan would overtake the US. But look what has happened since then. The US economy has remained remarkably strong and resilient,” he said.

“If, as a student in 1990, I had put US$100 in the S&P 500, I would be earning a lot of money today. If I had put that same $100 in any other stock market anywhere else in the world, it would not have achieved the same amount of returns.”

Will the US continue to outperform the rest of the world? Mr Wong said the chances are good.

“Past performance is not a predictor of future success; but when you look at the underlying drivers of the US’ economic engine – the cutting-edge research that they have; the best universities in the world being in the US; the open society that attracts talent from everywhere around the world – I think these are all important drivers of the US’ innovation, growth and prosperity.

“For the foreseeable future, at least, I think the US will continue to have a very strong leading position.

“And that is why we value and appreciate the very close relationship that we have with the US across many different areas.”