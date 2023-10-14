Singapore wants to work with US to bolster rules-based order: DPM Lawrence Wong

WASHINGTON – Singapore would like to partner with the US to develop a new model of globalisation, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in remarks before one of Washington’s most influential think-tanks on Friday.

“Increasingly, we do hear concerns about shortcomings in the global order, that it does not adequately address concerns around national security, supply chain resilience, etc,” Mr Wong said as he rounded up his first working visit to the United States as the Deputy Prime Minister.

“We would like very much to work with America on what a new model of globalisation might be; how can we update the rules of the new global order, so that it is fit for our times.”

The rules-based order refers to institutions such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organisation that were established in the aftermath of World War II to keep the peace and create prosperity through a free flow of trade and ideas.

However, the system does not reflect the new geopolitical dynamics engendered by the rise of China and its attempts to assert its influence on the world stage.

Mr Wong observed that American leadership, which shaped the rules-based order that bestows benefits on all countries, continues to remain essential.

“Singapore appreciates and values America’s important and constructive presence in the Asia-Pacific,” he said, noting that the US had been a pillar in the region for nearly 80 years.

“We would all like you to continue to stay actively and consistently engaged in this part of the world. Not just for one, two years; not just even for the next administration; but for the next 80 years and beyond,” he added.

In the hour-long discussion at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a prominent think-tank that invites key South-east Asian leaders to talk about pressing issues before Washington-based policymakers and analysts, Mr Wong fielded wide-ranging questions.

How Singapore negotiates the intensifying rivalry between the US and China was a recurring issue raised. Mr Wong said Singapore picks its national interest.

“From Singapore’s point of view, when we look at this relationship between the US and China, our perspective is that this is not about balancing between America and China.

“Ultimately, we make decisions based on our own interests. And our national interests will very much be guided by principles of international law. As a small country, we need that rule of law framework to operate.”

In some circumstances, Singapore may make decisions that may seem to favour one side over the other, he said.

“But that doesn’t mean that we are pro-China or pro-America.

“It simply means that we are pro-Singapore.”