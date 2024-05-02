Police move in to take down pro-Palestinian protest camp at UCLA

LOS ANGELES – Hundreds of police officers in riot gear muscled their way into a central plaza of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), on May 2 to take down a pro-Palestinian protest camp following an hours-long standoff.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were tearing through barricades on one side of the encampment and pulling apart plywood and other materials that protesters had used to build a wall around themselves.

Protesters were arrested, the California Highway Patrol said, while others were resisting and remained inside the encampment, spraying officers with what appeared to be fire extinguishers.

The pre-dawn police crackdown at UCLA marked the latest flashpoint for mounting tensions on US campuses, where protests over Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza have led to student clashes with each other and law enforcement.

Starting around sunset on May 1, officers in tactical gear began filing onto the UCLA campus adjacent to a complex of tents occupied by throngs of demonstrators, live footage from the scene showed.

Local television station KABC-TV estimated some 300 to 500 were hunkered down inside the camp, while around 2,000 more had gathered outside the barricades in support.

But the assembled police stood by on the periphery of the tents for hours before finally starting to force their way into the encampment at around 3.15am (6.15pm in Singapore).

The protesters – some carrying makeshift shields and umbrellas – sought to block the officers’ advance by their sheer numbers, while shouting, “Push them back!” and flashing bright lights in the eyes of the police.

Some protesters were seen donning hard hats, goggles and respirator masks in anticipation of the siege a day after the university declared the encampment unlawful.

Hundreds of other pro-Palestinian activists who assembled outside the tent city jeered police with shouts of “Shame on you!”. Some were banging on drums and waving Palestinian flags, as officers marched onto the campus grounds. Many wore the traditional Palestinian scarves called keffiyehs.

A much smaller group of demonstrators waving Israeli flags urged the police to shut down the encampment, yelling: “Hey hey, ho-ho, the occupation has got to go!”.

Prior to moving in, police asked demonstrators in repeated loudspeaker announcements to clear the protest zone, occupying a plaza about the size of a football field between the landmark twin-tower auditorium Royce Hall and the main undergraduate library.