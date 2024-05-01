Columbia University threatens to expel students occupying building

NEW YORK - Columbia University officials on April 30 threatened academic expulsion of students who seized and occupied a classroom building, intensifying a nearly two-week standoff between administrators and pro-Palestinian activists on the Manhattan campus.

The occupation began overnight when protesters broke windows and entered Hamilton Hall, where they unfurled a banner reading “Hind’s Hall”, symbolically renaming the building for a six-year-old Palestinian child killed in Gaza by the Israeli military.

Outside the eight-storey, neo-classical building - the site of various student occupations on the Ivy League campus dating back to the 1960s - protesters blocked the entrance with tables, linked arms to form a barricade and chanted pro-Palestinian slogans.

A day earlier, the university said it had begun suspending students who defied a deadline for vacating a tent camp that has become a focal point for dozens of student demonstrations around the US expressing opposition to Israel’s war in Gaza.

“Disruptions on campus have created a threatening environment for many of our Jewish students and faculty and a noisy distraction that interferes with the teaching, learning and preparing for final exams,” the university said in a statement on April 30.

The Oct 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza, and the ensuing Israeli offensive on the Palestinian enclave, have unleashed the biggest outpouring of student activism since the anti-racism protests of 2020.

Many of the demonstrations have been met with counter-protesters accusing them of fomenting anti-Jewish hatred. The pro-Palestinian side, including Jews opposed to Israeli actions in Gaza, say they are being unfairly branded as antisemitic for criticizing Israel’s government and expressing support for human rights.

In dealing with the protests, university officials have struggled to strike a balance between allowing freedom of expression and stamping out hate speech.

The issue has taken on political overtones in the run-up to the US presidential election in November, with Republicans accusing some university administrators of turning a blind eye to antisemitic rhetoric and harassment.

White House spokesperson John Kirby on April 30 deounced non-peaceful forms of student protests, calling the occupation of campus buildings “the wrong approach”.

‘Untenable situation’

After the occupation, Columbia University issued a statement saying the protesters had “chosen to escalate an untenable situation” and that the school’s top priority was “restoring safety and order on our campus”.

“Students occupying the building face expulsion,” it said.

The school also said it was restricting campus access for the time being to undergraduate students who reside in dormitories and facilities staff who perform essential services, meaning faculty are mostly excluded.

A representative of the protesters who identified herself only as a graduate student told reporters outside Hamilton Hall that about 60 students were believed to be inside.

A few dozen students, some with tambourines, milled about outside the barricaded doors, clapping and chanting, “The people united will never be defeated,” and “Free Palestine!”