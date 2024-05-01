Columbia students ‘heartbroken’, ‘angry’ after the forceful removal and arrest of protesters

Protesters took over the Hamilton Hall administrative building of Columbia University in New York on April 30. PHOTO: MALAVIKA MENON FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
Malavika Menon for The Straits Times
Updated
May 01, 2024, 08:57 PM
Published
May 01, 2024, 08:38 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

NEW YORK - For more than five hours on the night of April 30, about 300 people stood in front of barricades on the perimeters of Columbia University in New York City, concerned about the tussle between the police and pro-Palestinian protesters who had taken over a university building.

Even as rain fell intermittently, the crowd of Columbia students and staff, as well as nearby residents, stood their ground. Some chanted aloud for the police to go away; others called for Columbia University president Minouche Shafik to resign.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top