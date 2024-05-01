Columbia students ‘heartbroken’, ‘angry’ after the forceful removal and arrest of protesters

NEW YORK - For more than five hours on the night of April 30, about 300 people stood in front of barricades on the perimeters of Columbia University in New York City, concerned about the tussle between the police and pro-Palestinian protesters who had taken over a university building.

Even as rain fell intermittently, the crowd of Columbia students and staff, as well as nearby residents, stood their ground. Some chanted aloud for the police to go away; others called for Columbia University president Minouche Shafik to resign.