Explainer: What is behind the pro-Palestinian protests at US universities?

NEW YORK: Student protests in the US over the war in Gaza have intensified and expanded over the past week, with a number of encampments now in place at colleges including Columbia, Yale, and New York University. Police have been called in to several campuses to arrest demonstrators.

Here are some details on the protests:

What are the protesters demanding?

Across campuses where protests have broken out, students have issued calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to US military assistance for Israel, university divestment from arms suppliers and other companies profiting from the war, and an amnesty for students and faculty members who have been disciplined or fired for protesting.

Who are the protesters?

Pro-Palestinian protests have drawn students and faculty of various backgrounds, including of Jewish and Muslim faiths. The groups organising the protests include Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace.

The encampments have also attracted a diverse array of teach-ins, interfaith prayers, and musical performances.

Organisers have widely disavowed violence against pro-Israel counter-protesters, although some Jewish students have said they feel unsafe on campus and unnerved by chants they say are antisemitic.

What has been the response from authorities?

School administrators and local law enforcement have cracked down on the protests. Columbia and the affiliated Barnard College have suspended dozens of students involved in the protests.

More than 100 protesters have been arrested at Columbia, where University President Minouche Shafik called in New York Police to clear the encampment a day after she testified before a US House of Representatives committee. She said the encampment violated rules against unauthorised protests.

Yale police arrested more than 60 protesters on April 22, after giving them “several opportunities to leave and avoid arrest”, according to the university.

The New York Police Department said officers arrested 120 people at NYU late on April 22. University officials said they requested their intervention because protesters had not dispersed and were “interfering with the safety and security of our community.”