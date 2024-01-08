iPhone survives 4,900m fall from Alaska Air flight

NEW YORK – Among the harrowing details of the blown-off fuselage panel that triggered a sudden decompression event on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, one revelation seemed to defy the laws of physics: one of the mobile phones that had been sucked out of the Boeing 737 Max 9 jet’s cabin remained in functioning condition after a 4,900m tumble.

A new-generation Apple iPhone landed intact, unlocked and with hours of battery life remaining on a Portland, Oregon roadside, according to a post by a user calling himself Mr Seanathan Bates on X, who said he discovered the device.

The screen showed an e-mail from Alaska Airlines about a baggage claim for the flight, based on Mr Bates’ photos.

The phone was in airplane mode, he said in a TikTok video.

“It was still pretty clean, no scratches on it, sitting under a bush, and it didn’t have a screen lock on it,” he said.