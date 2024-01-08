Blown-out door plug of Alaska Air Max 9 jet found in teacher’s backyard

OREGON – The “key missing component” from the Boeing 737 Max 9 jet involved in an Alaska Airlines emergency landing has been recovered from the backyard of a suburban home, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said late on Jan 7.

The plug door tore off the left side of an Alaska Airlines jet on Jan 5 following take-off from Portland, Oregon, en route to Ontario, California, depressurising the plane and forcing pilots to turn back and land safely with all 171 passengers and six crew on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Jan 6 ordered the temporary grounding of 171 Boeing Max 9 jets installed with the same panel, which weighs about 27kg and covers an optional exit door mainly used by low-cost airlines.

The missing plug door was recovered on Jan 7 by a Portland school teacher, identified only as “Bob”, who found it in his backyard in the Cedar Hills neighbourhood, said NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy, adding that she was “very relieved” it had been found.

She had earlier told reporters the aircraft part was a “key missing component” to determine why the accident occurred.

“Our structures team will want to look at everything on the door – all of the components on the door to see to look at witness marks, to look at any paint transfer, what shape the door was in when found. That can tell them a lot about what occurred,” she said.

The force from the loss of the plug door was strong enough to blow open the cockpit door during flight, said Ms Homendy, who noted that it must have been a “terrifying event” to experience.

“They heard a bang,” she said of the pilots, who were interviewed by investigators.

A quick reference laminated checklist flew out the door, while the first officer lost her headset, Ms Homendy said. “Communication was a serious issue... It was described as chaos.”

Ms Homendy said the cockpit voice recorder did not capture any data because it had been overwritten, and again called on regulators to mandate retrofitting existing planes with recorders that capture 25 hours of data, up from the two hours required at present.

Earlier pressurisation issues

Ms Homendy said the auto pressurisation fail light illuminated on the same Alaska Airlines aircraft on Dec 7, Jan 3 and Jan 4, but it was unclear if there was any connection between those incidents and the accident.

Alaska Airlines made a decision after the warnings to restrict the aircraft from making long flights over water to Hawaii so that it could return quickly to an airport if needed, she added.

The Seattle-based carrier said earlier in a response to questions about the warning lights that aircraft pressurisation system write-ups were typical in commercial aviation operations with large planes.

The airline said that “in every case, the write-up was fully evaluated and resolved per approved maintenance procedures and in full compliance with all applicable FAA regulations”.