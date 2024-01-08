Alaska Airlines jet had three pressurisation warnings before emergency landing

WASHINGTON - Alaska Airlines pilots reported pressurisation warning lights on three earlier flights of a two-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet that made an emergency landing on Jan 5 after a door plug tore off.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy said late on Jan 7 the auto pressurisation fail light illuminated on Dec 7, Jan 3 and Jan 4.

But she said it was unclear if there was any connection between those incidents and the rapid depressurisation incident.

Alaska Airlines made a decision after the warnings to restrict the aircraft from making long flights over water to Hawaii so that it could return quickly to an airport if needed, Ms Homendy said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Jan 6 ordered the temporary grounding of 171 Boeing MAX 9 jets installed with the same panel after the Alaskan Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing with a gap in the fuselage.

The missing door plug was recovered on the evening of Jan 7 by a homeowner who found it in his backyard, the NTSB said.

Ms Homendy said the cockpit voice recorder did not capture any data because it had been overwritten and again called on regulators to mandate retrofitting existing planes with recorders that capture 25 hours of data, up from the two hours required at present.

She also painted a harrowing picture of the incident, saying the force of the decompression led to the cockpit door being blown open.

"They heard a bang," Ms Homendy said of the flight deck crew. A quick reference laminated checklist flew out the door, while the first officer lost her headset. "Communication was a serious issue... It was described as chaos."

The door plug tore off the left side of an Alaska Airlines jet following takeoff from Portland, Oregon, en route to Ontario, California.

The incident forced the plane’s pilots to turn back and land safely with all 171 passengers and six crew on board.

"It must have been a terrifying event to experience," Ms Homendy said.

Alaska Airlines said earlier in a response to questions about the warning lights that aircraft pressurisation system write-ups were typical in commercial aviation operations with large planes.