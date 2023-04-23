Give, receive, lend, share: Buy Nothing movement sweeps the world, offers lifeline in a crisis

WASHINGTON - By 9pm on April 5, the authorities in Ottawa, capital of Canada, had reports of 600 trees down and a million people plunged into darkness as an intense ice storm lashed the area. Two people died, both hit by falling trees or branches.

It was in this freezing darkness that a local “Buy Nothing” group came through for its members.

“People who still had power offered freezer space for use to preserve food,” says 43-year-old writer Jodi Ettenberg, an Ottawa resident and member of her local Buy Nothing group, which is part of the Buy Nothing movement.

“People offered charging stations for mobile phones, or hot meals, or a place to shower. And they posted reports of downed trees,” Ms Ettenberg told The Straits Times.

On Buy Nothing groups, members post on social media anything they want to give away, lend, or share among neighbours – each group is geographically local – or ask for anything they need. No cash is exchanged.

The Buy Nothing movement replicates an old-fashioned neighbourhood network. It has more than six million members across 44 countries, including Singapore. The group Ms Ettenberg is in has about 2,100 members.

It started as an experimental Facebook group – Buy Nothing Bainbridge – in 2013 by two friends. Ms Rebecca Rockefeller and Ms Liesl Clark, from Bainbridge Island, east of Seattle in the United States, both had a penchant for sustainability and frugal living.

Its mission: “Give, receive, lend, share, and show gratitude in hyper-local gift economies, where the true wealth is the connections between real neighbours.”

“It’s a model of collaborative consumption,” Ms Clark told ST over the phone.

“We can have more economic and environmental and social impact if we are not acting as individual consumers, but are mindfully sharing and lending and borrowing within our circular economies in each community,” she said.

Someone who wants to get rid of an old yet still functional appliance, for instance, can make a post on their local Buy Nothing group and another household that needs the item can pick it up for free.

Almost any item, from gadgets to novelties, can be posted on a Buy Nothing group. Baby clothes and toys, swiftly outgrown by their users, are often high on the list of items that circulate.

Ms Clark was inspired by spending time in remote villages in Nepal – her husband is renowned mountaineer Peter Athans – where she noticed that people reused their belongings, and shared rather than bought what they needed.

The groups across the world are run by autonomous volunteer administrators.

Additionally, in 2021, the founders launched an app, enabling groups to function independent of Facebook.