SINGAPORE – Nobody warned Ms Christine Amour-Levar and her 11 team members about the strong, icy winds in Kyrgyzstan. It was mid-September this year and they were resting on the Tien Shan mountain range after a long day of hiking when the freezing gale swept in from the highest peaks, almost flattening their tents.

“We could barely sleep as it sounded like a nightclub. Luckily, I’m someone who doesn’t need a lot of sleep,” says the philanthropist in her 40s.