These past few months on our all-inclusive island, we have been rushing pell-mell from one time-honoured festival and public holiday to another.

Deepavali, Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, the bustle of Christmas and New Year. Immediately after these celebrations, we welcomed Chinese New Year, and on the horizon is Easter, then Hari Raya and Vesak Day. Out of respect for the diversity of others in our multicultural nation state, we overlook no one; regard is given to all.