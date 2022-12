For years, I bought into the commercialised Christmas gift-giving narrative. I shopped frantically for presents, not knowing if these would be appreciated, and received presents which I didn’t need.

I did lots of gift exchanges with friends from work. I religiously bought presents for friends and their children. All the jostling with crowds and frenzied shopping came to a screeching halt after one night where I spent three hours wrapping 30 presents for a party the next day.