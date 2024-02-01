Chiefs of Meta, TikTok, X face tough questions on child safety at US Senate hearing

WASHINGTON - The chief executives of social media companies Meta, X, TikTok, Snap, and Discord faced tough questions on their efforts to combat online child sexual exploitation at a US Senate hearing on Jan 31.

Senator Dick Durbin, the Judiciary Committee’s Democratic chairman, cited statistics from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children nonprofit group that showed financial “sextortion,” in which a predator tricks a minor into sending explicit photos and videos, had skyrocketed in 2023.

“This disturbing growth in child sexual exploitation is driven by one thing: changes in technology,” Mr Durbin said during the hearing.

As the hearing kicked off on Jan 31, the committee played a video in which children spoke about being victimised on the social media platforms.

“I was sexually exploited on Facebook,” said one child in the video, who appeared in shadow.