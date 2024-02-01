‘No, Senator, I’m Singaporean’: TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi grilled by US lawmakers on Chinese links

WASHINGTON – TikTok’s Chinese parentage has put its Singaporean chief executive Chew Shou Zi in the hot seat again at a Congressional hearing focused on safety for children on social media platforms.

In his second appearance before United States lawmakers in less than a year, Mr Chew faced a barrage of questions ranging from TikTok’s Chinese ownership to its alleged censorship of political topics – and even his own citizenship.

The video-sharing app’s popularity among American teenagers and young adults is undisputed. That it is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance has made it a punching bag at a time when acute rivalry with China informs nearly every aspect of US policymaking.

Apart from Mr Chew, four other big tech chiefs also testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Capitol Hill on Jan 31.

Meta’s Mr Mark Zuckerberg, Snap’s Mr Evan Spiegel, X’s Ms Linda Yaccarino and Discord’s Mr Jason Citron were asked to account for the proliferation of child sexual abuse material on their platforms and were warned that laws would be amended to let victims sue tech platforms.

Mr Zuckerberg took the most heat. At one point, he was asked to turn around and face the parents standing at the back, holding placards for children who had been victims of abuse online. He expressed regret about what they had experienced and promised to prevent it from happening to others.

Mr Chew, meanwhile, was singled out for TikTok’s China connection.

Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, alleged that while China’s version of TikTok, called Douyin, served up beneficial and educational materials to children on the Chinese mainland, it threw up negative content for children in America.

“If you look at what is on TikTok in China, you are promoting to kids science and math videos, educational videos. You limit the amount of time kids can be on TikTok,” said Mr Cruz, addressing Mr Chew.

“In the United States, you are promoting self-harm videos and anti-Israel propaganda to kids. Why is there such a dramatic difference?”

In his reply, Mr Chew said: “Senator, that is just not accurate.”

But Mr Cruz was not satisfied and interrupted him to quote from a study which said that political posts considered sensitive by China – on topics such as protests in Hong Kong or Tibet – trend less on TikTok compared to Meta-owned Instagram.

Mr Chew responded that the study had been debunked by the Cato Institute, a Washington-based libertarian think-tank. He said that TikTok’s algorithm “does not suppress any content simply based on the question”.

Mr Chew added: “This analysis is flawed. You’re selectively choosing some words, some periods.”