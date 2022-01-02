Another 2,400 US flights cancelled amid coronavirus spread, bad weather

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Almost 2,400 flights into and out of the US were cancelled onSaturday (Jan 1), and more than 1,100 were delayed, according to the tracking firm FlightAware.com, amid bad weather and staff shortages caused by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Southwest Airlines cancelled 471 flights - 21 per cent of scheduled trips - and delayed another 187; while regional carrier SkyWest cancelled 422 flights and delayed another 65.

Among the bigger national carriers, Delta Air Lines cut 9 per cent of its flights while American Airlines Group and United Airlines Holdings each scrubbed 7 per cent, according to the site.

Some 1,627 flights into or out of the US have already been cancelled for Sunday, FlightAware said.

A heavy snow storm across large parts of the country is expected to cause major travel disruptions, according to the National Weather Service.

With the US hitting record Covid-19 infections, the holiday travel season has been snarled by about 12,000 cancelled flights since Christmas Eve, according to the Associated Press.

Some of the biggest troublespots for travellers were in the Midwest, where where 58 per cent of flights scheduled to leave from Chicago Midway and 45 per cent from Chicago O'Hare were scratched, according to FlightAware.

Airports in Denver, Kansas City and Detroit also saw a high number of cancellations and delays.

The Transportation Security Administration, which has been grappling with unruly passengers, urged people to "be patient."

Security screened more than 1.6 million people yesterday at checkpoints around the country.