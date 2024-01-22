Russian netizens bay for blood after train staff throws cat out into freezing cold

The lack of curiosity killed a cat in Russia recently, when train staff threw it out of the locomotive into a snowy environment without thinking that it could have belonged to a passenger on board.

The feline’s death sparked outrage on Russian social media, with users accusing different parties for its tragic fate.

Many blamed the conductor who found the cat wandering in the train, while others accused the cat’s owners, presumably for being irresponsible. Yet others pointed the finger at the train company, Russian Railways (RZhD), for how it handles animals.

The incident occurred on Jan 11. The cat named Twix was travelling with its owner’s stepfather from the Russian city of Yekaterinburg to St Petersburg.

Less than halfway through the journey, Twix escaped from its travel crate, the BBC reported. Some passengers said they spotted it walking through a carriage.

Twix eventually encountered a female conductor. Thinking Twix was a stray, the conductor threw the ginger-and-white cat into the snow during a stop at the Russian city of Kirov, about 800km north-east of Moscow.

There are conflicting reports about what transpired next, according to news website Russia Today.

The family of the deceased cat said the stepfather reached out to conductors immediately after the train left Kirov. Other media reports said he noticed the cat’s disappearance only hours later.

There were also differing accounts about what had happened to Twix.