Six-legged dog Ariel has operation in UK to remove extra limbs

The six-legged puppy that made headlines after she was found dumped in a supermarket carpark in Pembrokeshire, Wales, has had surgery to remove her extra limbs.

Well-wishers around the world raised about £15,000 (S$25,550) for Ariel – a spaniel – to have the surgery, reported the BBC.

Though there were fears that one of her four working limbs might have to be amputated, surgeon Aaron Lutchman managed to save them all.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Lutchman said: “She’s doing really well, she’s bounced back, and she’s a happy little dog, and we’re hoping she’s going to go on to lead a fabulous little life.

“She’s got her own little character and even though she’s had a tough start in life she really has done well to come through this as she has… if we can do what we can to help then that’s just absolutely brilliant.”