Dunked in paint, whacked with concrete slab: Animal lovers outraged by cat abuse in Malaysia

Two recent cases of cat abuse in Malaysia have outraged animal advocates, after images circulated online of felines either doused in paint or brutally smashed on its head with a brick.

The first case was brought to light by a social media user, who last Thursday, shared images and a clip of a cat completely painted white. The animal can be seen struggling to move, with even its eyes seemingly blinded by the white pigment.

A day later, the cat was seen to be cleaned and back in its striped fur, albeit a little weak from its ordeal, and it was reportedly handed to animal welfare authorities.

The Malaysia Animal Association said the incident happened at a university in Gombak, Selangor, and offered a RM3,000 (S$870) reward for information on the suspect.

The act was “inhumane” but also potentially “life-threatening” as it could be harmed by the paint chemicals when it licks itself, said the animal welfare group.

The initial post by X user Izzat Bashir prompted other users on the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, to thank him for his kindness and offer donations, while others drew resemblances from the cat to their own pets and urged against animal cruelty.