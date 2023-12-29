Animals in Singapore had a bleak 2023 – but acts of kindness show there is hope too

SINGAPORE – The year 2023 paints a bleak picture for animals in Singapore, with cruelty and welfare cases at an 11-year high.

However, things may look up yet – there were also incredible acts of kindness by good samaritans, as well as programmes and initiatives from both animal welfare groups and the authorities for 2024 and beyond.

But first, the bad news.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) revealed in October that it had investigated 862 cases of cruelty and welfare concerns between July 2022 and June 2023 – the highest since the same period between 2011 and 2012.

In that same period, it helped 266 abandoned animals – a sharp increase from a yearly average of up to 70 cases in previous years. However, the organisation acknowledged that the surge in cases could have been due to greater awareness and willingness on the public’s part to make reports.

In the first half of 2023, there were more than 400 cats found in cases of pet hoarding, with rescuers pleading burnout – the first few months alone saw a “disproportionately high number” of abuse cases.

A number of shocking cases emerged, drawing ire from animal lovers in Singapore – among them, the arrest of a teenage boy caught on video trying to perform obscene acts on a cat outside a Housing Board flat, and a case of two emaciated cats found locked in a cage with the skeletal remains of three others in a rental flat in Jalan Minyak for over a month.

Pets of all shapes and sizes were involved in other cases – at least 20 hamsters were abandoned under a shrub and drenched in heavy rain, while more than a dozen guinea pigs were found abandoned in thermal food bags at the side of a road.

A parrot was also rescued by an animal welfare society after a video of a woman abusing it circulated, while a director at dog training and daycare centre was charged with animal cruelty after being caught on video hitting a dog multiple times and shouting profanities. He can be heard telling it: “Welcome to hell, my friend. Four weeks of hell, stupid idiot dog. Tonight, you make a single noise, see what happens to you.”