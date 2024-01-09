Quakes and storms made 2023 an especially deadly year: Munich Re

SINGAPORE - Record losses from storms and devastating earthquakes made 2023 among the deadliest and most costly years for natural disasters for more than a decade, global reinsurer Munich Re said in its annual catastrophe report released on Jan 9.

About 74,000 people died in 2023, with losses from natural disasters totalling US$250 billion (S$332 billion), the same as in 2022. Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Morocco and Afghanistan killed about 63,000 people – the highest since 2010 for geophysical hazards.

For all of 2023, insured losses totalled US$95 billion, compared with US$125 billion for 2022 and the five-year average of US$105 billion, Munich Re said. Insurers calculate both overall losses from disasters and how much was actually insured.

Severe storms dominated economic losses from natural disasters: 76 per cent of overall losses in 2023 were weather-related, Munich Re said, underscoring growing risks from worsening extreme weather fuelled by climate change.

Thunderstorms in North America and Europe racked up overall losses of US$76 billion and insured losses of US$58 billion.

“Such high thunderstorm losses have never been recorded before in the United States or in Europe,” said Munich Re.

“A large body of scientific research indicates that climate change favours severe weather with heavy hailstorms. Similarly, (insurance) loss statistics from thunderstorms in North America and other regions are trending upwards,” it added.

Across the globe, storms and floods wreaked havoc and killed thousands of people, including more than 4,000 in September in Libya, where severe floods were brought on by a rare cyclone in the Mediterranean.

Cyclone Freddy killed 1,400 in Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and several other southern African nations and entered record books as the longest-lasting cyclone ever recorded, totalling five weeks.

Freddy formed off the Australian coast and then crossed the southern Indian Ocean, covering a distance of more than 8,000km, before making landfall in Madagascar and then meandered back and forth between Madagascar and Mozambique.