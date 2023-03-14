Cyclone Freddy returns killing 70 in Malawi, Mozambique

BLANTYRE - Cyclone Freddy, packing powerful winds and torrential rain, killed at least 70 people in Malawi and Mozambique on its return to southern Africa’s mainland, authorities said Monday.

More than 60 bodies were found during the day in southern Malawi where heavy downpours triggered flooding, according to the Red Cross.

“Sixty-six people have died in Malawi, 93 injured and 16 people are missing due to Tropical Cyclone Freddy,” tweeted the humanitarian organisation, which is helping with search and rescue operations.

Four more died in neighbouring Mozambique, local authorities said.

An assessment of the damage was still underway, with the Mozambique National Institute for Disaster Management (INGD) saying the fallout from the storm’s second landfall in the country was worse than expected.

“The number of affected people was above the forecast,” INGD head Luisa Meque said, adding the storm struck also areas that had been “deemed safe”.

Freddy, a major cyclone on track to become the longest-lasting on record, barrelled through southern Africa at the weekend for the second time within a few weeks, making a comeback after a first hit in late February.

In Malawi, Blantyre city was badly impacted, with regional police spokeswoman Beatrice Mikuwa saying 36 bodies were recovered in the township of Chilobwe “which has been hit the most”, with dozens of houses washed away.

“Rescue efforts are still underway but they are being hampered by the incessant rains,” said Mikuwa.

Richard Duwa, 38, said his sister-in-law’s family was swept away by flash floods.

“We got a call from the neighbours at around five am to say that ‘your relations have been washed away by the rains’,” Duwa, a government clerk, told AFP.

“Unfortunately, we have just recovered one body, a small boy, but the remaining four are not to be seen.”