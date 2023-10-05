Climate change damage to infrastructure poses ‘huge’ financial risks: Report

NEW DELHI – Climate-fuelled disasters are damaging roads, railways, power networks and other vital infrastructure worldwide to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars per year, said an alliance of more than 30 countries, urging better planning for more turbulent weather and rising seas as the planet warms.

Disasters cause an average of US$732 billion (S$1 trillion) to US$845 billion in losses each year to infrastructure and buildings, equal to 14 per cent of growth in global gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, estimated the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Mr Amit Prothi, director-general of the Delhi-based CDRI, said the figures in its first report, issued on Wednesday, are “striking, as they show the huge financial risk we carry today due to natural hazards and climate-related extreme events”.

The urban planning expert, who has worked in more than 15 countries including in North America, Asia and Europe, said it was important to get the numbers “in front of the decision-makers” to make the case for more robust infrastructure.

The CDRI, set up in 2019, supports countries in making their infrastructure more resilient to climate shocks and disasters.

It used risk models to calculate the disaster losses, which also include damage to social infrastructure, such as schools and hospitals, and the economic hit from service disruptions.

While one-third of the estimated losses are caused by geological hazards like earthquakes or tsunamis that are not climate-driven, climate-related hazards account for higher average annual losses across all regional geographies, it said.

Roads and railways, telecommunications, and power and energy together account for about 80 per cent of the total annual losses, said the report from CDRI, which groups rich, emerging and low-income economies including Britain, the United States, Germany, Australia, Japan, the Maldives, Fiji and Ghana.

Mr Prothi said new infrastructure should be built to take longer-term risks into account “so we don’t lose it over time”. The report lists several examples of how that should be done.

China, for example, has developed so-called “sponge cities” by creating parks in and around cities that have water storage tunnels, rain gardens, wetlands and bioswales, which aid drainage to prevent flooding and serve as water reserves for dry spells.

The report also highlights Malaysia’s use of multi-storey smart tunnels to regulate traffic and safeguard against flash floods, while a mangrove seawall in Guyana helps protect its low-lying areas against storm surges.

Poor nations hit hardest

About 30 per cent of the annual infrastructure losses due to extreme climate events and disasters – around US$280 billion – are borne by low- and middle-income nations, putting a stress on their economies, the CDRI report said.

The highest share of losses is seen in South Asia at 0.42 per cent of GDP per year, and Latin America and the Caribbean with 0.22 per cent.

If global warming accelerates quickly, poorer nations will suffer “significant greater impact”, the report warned.

With high emissions that push temperatures up by 3 deg C to 4 deg C, average annual losses could rise by 11 per cent in rich nations, compared with 12 per cent to 33 per cent in low- and middle-income countries, including by nearly a quarter across South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.