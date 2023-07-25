Record hot oceans are fuelling weather disasters around the world

WASHINGTON – Heat searing enough to knock out mobile phones. Wildfire smoke that turns the skies an apocalyptic orange. Flash floods submerging towns in upstate New York and Vermont.

This grim procession of recent disasters is being driven in part by climate change. But there is one particular facet of global warming that is providing potent fuel to make extreme weather even more intense: record hot oceans.

Global ocean surface temperatures in June were the highest in 174 years of data, with the emergence of the El Nino weather pattern piling onto the long-term trend.

Near Miami, coastal Atlantic waters are pushing 32 deg C.

Hot oceans are amplifying weather-driven catastrophes that are claiming lives and inflicting massive economic damages – a cost that could rise to US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) per year in the coming decades, according to marine scientist Deborah Brosnan.

They are also accelerating climate change. As water temperatures rise, oceans lose their ability to serve a vital function: absorb the world’s excess heat.

“Warming ocean temperatures will have – and currently are having – huge impact on land,” said Dr Brosnan, founder of environmental risk consultancy Deborah Brosnan & Associates. “Strange and dangerous weather patterns will be the norm in places where they’ve never happened before and at higher frequency.”

In recent decades, global seas soaked up 90 per cent of the warming caused by greenhouse gases. As oceans heat up, they trigger a vicious circle of higher land temperatures, which in turn contribute to hotter seas.

That is setting off a cascade of climate impacts, including stronger storms, rising sea levels and the loss of coral reefs and other marine life.

As water temperatures climbed, they have had impacts that extend to the most remote places on earth: Antarctic sea ice reached its lowest June extent on record despite winter being under way there, according to the US National Centres for Environmental Information.

Supercharged storms

But the impact of sizzling seas has hit closer to home for millions around the globe, often with catastrophic results.

Hurricanes and typhoons are among the most salient examples of extreme weather fuelled by warm oceans. Soaring water temperatures supercharge storms by adding moisture to the atmosphere – and there are signs that is already happening.

Global accumulated cyclone energy – a measure of storms’ collective power – was almost twice the normal value for June.

Earlier in 2023, Tropical Cyclone Freddy set a preliminary record as the longest-lasting tropical cyclone ever recorded. The storm formed near Australia and crossed the Indian Ocean before making landfall in East Africa and killing hundreds.

Freddy put out as much power as all the storms in an average North Atlantic hurricane season. It was followed in April by Tropical Cyclone Ilsa, which roared into Western Australia with the strongest winds on record in the area prior to landfall.