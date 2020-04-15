People turn to major news outlets for virus updates: Edelman

SINGAPORE - People rely on major news outlets for information twice as much as they do on global or national health organisations, a recent survey noted.

It found that 64 per cent of those polled globally said they were turning to major news organisations for updates about coronavirus while 40 per cent said they were seeking information from government sources.

The reliance on news from social media, family and friends was much lower, according to the poll by global public relations and marketing consultancy Edelman.

About 10,000 people from Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Britain and the United States were polled in early March.

Most young people were found to rely evenly on social media and mainstream media but people over 55 regarded mainstream media almost three times more reliable than social.

Around 70 per cent of those polled searched for coronavirus news at least once or several times a day and there was definite concern about fake news and false information being spread about the virus, the Edelman report said.

Another finding noted that 74 per cent said there was a lot of fake news and false information about the virus while 45 per cent said it has been difficult to find trustworthy information.

There was also much concern about the crisis being politicised with 58 per cent agreeing that certain people were making the situation seem worse than it was for political gain.

The demand for information was high with around 80 per cent of those polled wanting health authorities to regularly provide information on prevention of spread of the virus while 70 per cent sought information on where tests are available.

