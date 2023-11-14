War brings hell to Gaza’s pregnant women, nursing mums

RAFAH, Palestine – With eyes wide open and his tiny fists clenched tightly, Mohammed Kullab is just a few days old, having started life in Gaza amid the chaos of the Israel-Hamas war.

“Nobody should be born in such circumstances,” sighed his mother Fadwa Kullab, who has sought shelter at a UN school building in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah.

Madam Kullab now has seven children but said Mohammed’s “birth was the most difficult experience of my life”.

Like other mothers of newborns AFP spoke to in Gaza, she said her baby son had been refusing her breast milk.

“I’m not eating well,” Madam Kullab said, stressing that she had successfully breastfed her other six children.

Breastfeeding mothers are advised to drink at least three litres of water a day and eat well to produce sufficient milk – but finding clean water and food in Gaza is becoming harder by the day.

The already poverty-stricken and long blockaded Palestinian territory was plunged into its worst-ever war after its Hamas rulers launched their Oct 7 attack on Israel.

About 1,200 people were killed and 240 kidnapped, among them 35 children including a 10-month-old, Israeli officials said.

The war unleashed by the attack has seen Israel relentlessly bombard and besiege Gaza and launch a ground invasion.

More than 11,200 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Nearly two-thirds of Gaza’s 36 hospitals, already overwhelmed with war-wounded, have been knocked out of service due to a lack of fuel to power their generators.

Gaza City’s biggest hospital Al-Shifa, packed with patients and displaced, is now inside a fierce urban combat zone, with its director reporting scores of dead buried in a mass grave in the complex.

Among those who died were seven premature babies in its disabled neonatal unit, Gaza’s deputy health minister Youssef Abu Rish said.