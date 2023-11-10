Blinken says ‘more needs to be done’ on Gaza as Israeli air strikes hit enclave’s hospitals

NEW DELHI/GAZA - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday Israel’s pauses in its Gaza offensive would “save lives” but more was needed as Palestinian officials and the WHO reported that the enclave’s biggest hospital was coming under Israeli bombardment.

“Far too many Palestinians have been killed,” Mr Blinken said in New Delhi as he wrapped up a marathon diplomatic push in India after a whirlwind Middle East trip and G-7 talks.

“I think some progress has been made,” Mr Blinken added. “But I was also very clear that much more needs to be done in terms of protecting civilians and getting humanitarian assistance to them.”

He repeated US support for ally Israel but was firm that more aid had to reach civilians in Gaza.

Israel announced on Thursday pauses in its battle against Hamas to formalise an arrangement that has already seen tens of thousands of Palestinians flee devastation in northern Gaza, steps Mr Blinken said “will save lives”.

This comes as Israeli air strikes hit Al Shifa hospital on Friday, killing at least two people and wounding others sheltering there, Palestinian officials said, one of several hospitals reported struck at dawn as Israel battles Hamas in the heart of the enclave.

Officials said other strikes had damaged parts of the Indonesian Hospital and reportedly set fire to the Rantissi paediatric and cancer hospital in the northern part of Gaza, where Israel says Hamas militants who attacked it last month are concentrated.

Israeli tanks, which have been advancing through northern Gaza for almost two weeks, have taken up positions around the Rantissi, Al-Quds and Nasser Children’s hospitals, raising concern for patients, doctors and evacuees there, medical staff said.

“Israel is now launching a war on Gaza City hospitals, on Rantissi, Nasser hospitals and on Al Shifa,” Dr Mohammad Abu Selmeyah, director of Gaza’s main Shifa hospital, told Reuters.

He reported two people were killed and 10 wounded in a strike that he said hit the compound of Al Shifa’s maternity ward.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) spokesperson said she did not have details of Friday’s incident but quoted colleagues from the hospital as saying it had been coming under bombardment and there was “intense violence” at the site.

Israel did not immediately comment but says it does not target civilians and goes to great lengths to avoid hitting them. It says Hamas militants have hidden command centres and tunnels beneath Al Shifa and other hospitals, allegations which Hamas denies.