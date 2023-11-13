Israeli tanks at gates of main Gaza hospital with patients trapped in ‘circle of death’

GAZA/JERUSALEM - Israeli forces reached the gates of Gaza City’s main hospital on Monday, the primary target in their battle to seize control of the northern half of the Gaza Strip, where medics said patients including newborn babies were dying due to a lack of fuel.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra, who was at Al Shifa hospital, said 32 patients, including three newborn babies, had died in the past three days as a result of the siege of the hospital and its power being cut off.

At least 650 patients were still inside, desperate to be evacuated to another medical facility by the Red Cross or some other neutral agency.

Israel says the hospital sits atop tunnels housing a base for Hamas fighters, who are to blame for the hospital’s plight because they are using patients as shields – a claim that Hamas denies.

Dr Ahmed El Mokhallalati, a surgeon at the hospital, said via telephone: “The tanks are in front of the hospital. We are under full blockade. It’s a totally civilian area. Only hospital facility, hospital patients, doctors and other civilians staying in the hospital. Someone should stop this.

“They bombed the (water) tanks, they bombed the water wells, they bombed the oxygen pump as well. They bombed everything in the hospital. So we are hardly surviving. We tell everyone, the hospital is no more a safe place for treating patients. We are harming patients by keeping them here.”

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency’s (UNRWA) fuel depot in Gaza has run dry and within a few days, it will no longer be able to resupply hospitals, remove sewage and provide drinking water, its chief said on Monday.

UNRWA is sheltering nearly 800,000 people, who fled their homes after an Israeli military campaign began over a month ago to annihilate Hamas, the militant group which runs the Gaza Strip, following Hamas fighters’ rampage through southern Israel that killed civilians on Oct 7.

Around 1,200 people died, and 240 others were dragged to Gaza as hostages, according to Israel’s tally, in the deadliest day in its 75-year history.

Since then, thousands of Gazans have been killed and more than half of the population made homeless by a relentless Israeli military campaign.

Israel has ordered the total evacuation of the northern half of Gaza. Medical authorities in Gaza say more than 11,000 people have been confirmed killed, around 40 per cent of them children.

Israeli ground forces entered Gaza in late October and have quickly encircled Gaza City, the main settlement in the north.

Fighting has since been concentrated in a tightening circle around the Al Shifa hospital, the enclave’s biggest, where thousands of civilians sought shelter.

The Gazan Health Ministry’s Dr Al-Qidra said an Israeli tank was now stationed at the hospital gate. “We are besieged and are inside a circle of death,” he added. Israeli snipers and drones were firing into the hospital, making it impossible for people to move around.

Israel has told civilians to leave and medics to send patients elsewhere. It says it has attempted to evacuate babies from the neo-natal ward and left 300 litres of fuel to power emergency generators at the hospital entrance, but the offers were blocked by Hamas.

Dr Al-Qidra said the 300 litres would power the hospital for only half an hour. Al Shifa needs 8,000 litres to 10,000 litres of fuel per day, which must be delivered by the Red Cross or an international aid agency, he said.