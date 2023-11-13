Israeli tanks at gates of main Gaza hospital with patients trapped in ‘circle of death’

GAZA/JERUSALEM - Israeli forces reached the gates of Gaza City’s main hospital on Monday, the primary target in their battle to seize control of the northern half of the Gaza Strip, where medics said patients including newborn babies were dying due to a lack of fuel.
Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra, who was at Al Shifa hospital, said 32 patients, including three newborn babies, had died in the past three days as a result of the siege of the hospital and its power being cut off.
At least 650 patients were still inside, desperate to be evacuated to another medical facility by the Red Cross or some other neutral agency.
Israel says the hospital sits atop tunnels housing a base for Hamas fighters, who are to blame for the hospital’s plight because they are using patients as shields – a claim that Hamas denies.
Dr Ahmed El Mokhallalati, a surgeon at the hospital, said via telephone: “The tanks are in front of the hospital. We are under full blockade. It’s a totally civilian area. Only hospital facility, hospital patients, doctors and other civilians staying in the hospital. Someone should stop this.
“They bombed the (water) tanks, they bombed the water wells, they bombed the oxygen pump as well. They bombed everything in the hospital. So we are hardly surviving. We tell everyone, the hospital is no more a safe place for treating patients. We are harming patients by keeping them here.”
The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency’s (UNRWA) fuel depot in Gaza has run dry and within a few days, it will no longer be able to resupply hospitals, remove sewage and provide drinking water, its chief said on Monday.
UNRWA is sheltering nearly 800,000 people, who fled their homes after an Israeli military campaign began over a month ago to annihilate Hamas, the militant group which runs the Gaza Strip, following Hamas fighters’ rampage through southern Israel that killed civilians on Oct 7.
Around 1,200 people died, and 240 others were dragged to Gaza as hostages, according to Israel’s tally, in the deadliest day in its 75-year history.
Since then, thousands of Gazans have been killed and more than half of the population made homeless by a relentless Israeli military campaign.
Israel has ordered the total evacuation of the northern half of Gaza. Medical authorities in Gaza say more than 11,000 people have been confirmed killed, around 40 per cent of them children.
Israeli ground forces entered Gaza in late October and have quickly encircled Gaza City, the main settlement in the north.
Fighting has since been concentrated in a tightening circle around the Al Shifa hospital, the enclave’s biggest, where thousands of civilians sought shelter.
The Gazan Health Ministry’s Dr Al-Qidra said an Israeli tank was now stationed at the hospital gate. “We are besieged and are inside a circle of death,” he added. Israeli snipers and drones were firing into the hospital, making it impossible for people to move around.
Israel has told civilians to leave and medics to send patients elsewhere. It says it has attempted to evacuate babies from the neo-natal ward and left 300 litres of fuel to power emergency generators at the hospital entrance, but the offers were blocked by Hamas.
Dr Al-Qidra said the 300 litres would power the hospital for only half an hour. Al Shifa needs 8,000 litres to 10,000 litres of fuel per day, which must be delivered by the Red Cross or an international aid agency, he said.
An Israeli official who requested anonymity said 300 litres could last several hours because only the emergency room was in operation, reducing the hospital’s need for fuel.
Dr El Mokhallalati said premature babies who would normally be in individual incubators were being lined up, eight to a bed, and kept warm with whatever power was left. After three died, there were 36 alive in the neo-natal unit, he said. “We are expecting to lose more of them day by day.”
Fighting also took place at a second major hospital in northern Gaza, Al-Quds, which has stopped functioning. The Palestinian Red Crescent said the hospital was surrounded by heavy gunfire, and a convoy sent to evacuate patients and staff was unable to reach it.
Israel said it killed “approximately 21 terrorists” at Al-Quds in return fire, after fighters shot from the hospital entrance. It released footage purportedly showing a group of men at the hospital gate, one of whom appeared to be carrying a rocket-propelled grenade launcher.
On Monday, UN agencies observed a minute’s silence for its 101 staff killed so far – the largest toll of humanitarian workers in any war since the UN was founded in the ashes of World War II. For generations, the inter-governmental organisation has run a huge operation in Gaza, where most residents are refugees.
Polarised world
The more-than-a-month-long conflict has polarised the world, with many countries saying that even the shocking brutality of the Hamas attacks did not justify an Israeli response that has killed so many civilians in a crowded territory under siege.
Israel says the blame for harm to civilians falls on Hamas fighters who intentionally hide among them. It has rejected demands for a ceasefire, which it says would only prolong the suffering by giving Hamas a chance to regroup, a position supported by Washington, which nevertheless says it is pressing its ally to protect civilians.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS News: “The United States does not want to see firefights in hospitals where innocent people, patients receiving medical care, are caught in the crossfire, and we’ve had active consultations with the Israeli Defence Forces on this.”
Hundreds of thousands of civilians are believed to still be in north Gaza where the fighting is focused, despite Israel’s order to leave. Israel also regularly bombed the south, leaving Gazans saying they have nowhere safe to go.
The order to leave the north amounted to a choice of “whether to stay in your home, where your memories are and where you were born, and go to nowhere, or be bombed”, said Mr Ahmed, 42, who spoke via phone from the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.
“Most of the people in Jabalia didn’t leave, and they don’t want to leave. Israel doesn’t differentiate between north and south,” he said.
Health officials said that at least 14 people were killed in two separate Israeli strikes in the main southern Gaza city, Khan Younis.
At Nasser Hospital, people in private cars brought casualties, including children, to the emergency department.
“There are dead bodies under the rubble, we need ambulances,” one of the men cried.
The conflict has raised fears of a broader conflagration. Lebanon-based Hezbollah, which like Hamas is backed by Iran, has traded missile attacks with Israel, and other Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria have launched at least 40 separate drone and rocket attacks on US forces.
The US carried out two air strikes in Syria against Iran-aligned groups on Sunday, a US defence official said.
Iran has praised the Hamas attacks on Israel but has denied being behind them. REUTERS