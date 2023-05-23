Turkey’s third-place candidate endorses Erdogan in run-off vote

ANKARA – Turkey’s third-place election candidate endorsed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

The move is a boost to the incumbent which also intensifies the challenges for opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu ahead of a Sunday run-off vote.

Mr Sinan Ogan, a hardline nationalist who was little-known among the broader public before the campaign, won 5.2 per cent support in the initial presidential election on May 14.

It prompted some analysts to call him a potential “kingmaker” for the run-off.

“I declare that we will support the People’s Alliance candidate Mr Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the second round,” Mr Ogan told a press conference in Ankara, adding that his campaign had made Turkish nationalists “key players” in politics.

Mr Kilicdaroglu’s Nation Alliance “failed to convince us about the future”, while the decision to back Mr Erdogan was based on a principle of “non-stop struggle (against) terrorism”, he said.

Mr Erdogan received 49.5 per cent of voter support on May 14, compared with Mr Kilicdaroglu at 44.9 per cent.

The ruling party’s coalition won a majority in Parliament.

That gives Mr Erdogan an advantage as he seeks to extend his two-decade rule in what is one of Turkey’s most consequential elections ever.

Mr Ogan, 55, a former academic, was the first-round presidential candidate of an alliance of right-wing parties led by the Victory Party.

It is known for its anti-immigrant stance in Turkey, the world’s biggest host of refugees.

In an interview with Reuters last week, Mr Ogan said his goal was to remove two mainly Kurdish parties from Turkey’s “political equation” and bolster Turkish nationalists and secularists.