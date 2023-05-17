Turkey's third presidential candidate Sinan Ogan open to endorsement talks

ISTANBUL - A little-known nationalist who helped push Turkey’s election to a runoff told AFP on Tuesday he could throw his support behind either President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or his secular rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Entering the campaign at the last minute, Sinan Ogan, 55, won 5.2 per cent of the vote in Sunday’s landmark election.

That tiny slice of the votes cast is said to have deprived Mr Erdogan of a first-round victory for the first time in his 20-year rule.

Mr Erdogan finished with 49.5 per cent while Mr Kilicdaroglu secured 44.9 per cent, a disappointing finish after polls suggested the opposition leader could win.

In an interview with AFP, Mr Ogan said he expected to do even better, voicing hopes that he could be elected president one day.

“I expected even more – around 10-11 per cent of the vote,” said Mr Ogan, a secular nationalist who was expelled from a far-right party that has since joined Mr Erdogan’s ruling alliance in parliament.

Running as an independent, Mr Ogan said he was open to dialogue but may take a few days to make up his mind about whom – if anyone – to endorse.

“A decision will be made after talks with both Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Kilicdaroglu,” he said.

“We may say we don’t support either of them.”

A Turkish official told AFP that Mr Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted party will soon make a statement about possible talks with Mr Ogan.

‘No room for resentment’

Mr Ogan, who speaks English and studied in a top Moscow university, said his voters included “Turkish nationalists as well as young people who find us more intellectual and who are fed up with the old faces in politics”.

Mr Matt Gertken, chief political strategist at BCA Research, suggested that Mr Ogan mostly took votes away from Mr Erdogan, whose base is comprised of nationalists and religious conservatives.

“In the second round, Erdogan will not necessarily win the majority of Ogan’s votes, but only one-fifth of those votes would grant him the presidency, other things being equal,” Mr Gertken said.

Mr Ogan entered parliament as a member of the ultranationalist MHP party in 2011.

He fell out with the party’s leadership after criticising the MHP’s poor performance in 2015 polls.

Mr Ogan was expelled from the party but then readmitted after winning a court battle.

Two years later, he was expelled again for opposing a 2017 constitutional referendum that expanded Mr Erdogan’s presidential powers.