First-time voters may have decisive say in Turkish election

ISTANBUL - Turkish university student Yunus Efe has known only one leader of his country – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. As Mr Efe prepares to vote for the first time in elections in May, the 22-year-old says it is time for change.

Mr Efe is one of more than six million first-time voters expected to cast their ballots in the May 14 election. Roughly 10 per cent of the electorate, their votes could prove critical in deciding whether Mr Erdogan’s rule continues into a third decade or comes to an end.

A toddler when Mr Erdogan came to power in 2003, Mr Efe said his vote will go to the opposition’s Mr Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who he believes will strengthen rule of law, human rights and freedom of expression – which critics say have suffered under Mr Erdogan.

“I am definitely concerned about freedom of expression. In fact, I experience this every day, but we do not realise it because we got used to living this way,” said Mr Efe, describing how he thinks twice before liking or sharing social media posts.

Human Rights Watch, in a 2022 report, said thousands of people have faced arrest and prosecution every year in Turkey for social media posts, typically charged with defamation, insulting the President, or spreading terrorist propaganda.

Ankara says its measures are necessary to fight disinformation spreading on media and the Internet.

Mr Efe said he had been apathetic about the elections and politics “like many young people”, but was now excited to vote and attracted by the promises of Mr Kilicdaroglu and his Republican People’s Party (CHP), one of six parties allied against Mr Erdogan.

“I think that the rights can be restored and justice can be re-established,” Mr Efe said, speaking in central Istanbul.