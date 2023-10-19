'This is a massacre': Gaza takes stock after deadly hospital strike

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories - Gazans combed through the debris of the devastated hospital, collecting the bodies of the dead in the battered enclave on Wednesday, hours after a strike killed hundreds sheltering at the facility.

Alongside rows of charred vehicles, volunteers recovered corpses and limbs that were placed in body bags, while the remains of others were covered in white shrouds and blankets.

“This is a massacre,” Mr Ahmed Tafesh, who assisted in the recovery effort, told AFP, saying he had collected the eyes, arms, legs and heads of the deceased.

“I have never seen anything like this in my life.”

Health authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza said the explosion killed 471 people at the Al Ahli Arab Hospital and was caused by an Israeli air strike, one of the thousands it has launched in retaliation for the Islamist group’s bloody Oct 7 attack on communities near the enclave.

Israel has denied responsibility and blamed a faulty militant rocket.

At the nearby Shifa hospital in Gaza City, residents gathered to identify the dead at the hospital’s mortuary and take other bodies for burial.

Mr Yahya Karim, 70, was among those searching for clues about the fate of his relatives.

“I don’t know how many of them died and how many are still alive,” said Mr Karim, admitting that he had planned to shelter in the hospital before the strike.

Outside the Al Ahli hospital, others who survived the attack who spoke to AFP recounted the terrifying moment when the strike hit.

“We felt there was fire and things were falling on us. We started looking for each other. The electricity cut suddenly, and we couldn’t see,” said Ms Fatima Saed through tears.

“I don’t know how we came out of it.”