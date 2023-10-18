Biden says US will support Israel against Hamas, condemns Palestinian group

TEL AVIV – US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Washington would provide Israel with everything it needs to defend itself as it wages war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Mr Biden landed in Israel on Wednesday and met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The US President said Hamas was worse than the Islamic State militant group for its killings of Israeli civilians in an attack on Oct 7 which sparked the latest escalation of Israel-Palestinian violence.

Mr Biden said he was “sad and outraged” by an explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday which Hamas said killed hundreds of people.

But he added it seems the “other team” was responsible, in reference to Palestinian militants.

Mr Biden said 31 Americans were among the more than 1,400 Israelis killed in Hamas’s Oct 7 attack.

Since that assault, Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip in a bid to annihilate Hamas, which rules the enclave. At least 3,000 Palestinians have been killed as a result of the Israeli military operation.