Israel unveils 'barbaric' images of Hamas attacks

TEL AVIV - Film of a gunman beheading a body and other victims being riddled with bullets in cars are among hundreds of hours of footage Israel says it has collected since Hamas attacks unleashed a devastating war.

Ahead of an expected ground invasion of the blockaded Gaza Strip, the Israeli army on Monday showed international media about 40 minutes of images from the Oct 7 assault that it says have been verified.

In one scene, said to have been shot with a militant’s mobile phone, a gunman is seen hacking at the head of a dead victim with a garden tool in Be’eri, a kibbutz community near the Gaza border where more than 100 people died.

Others can be seen standing nearby, shouting encouragement.

Shots are then fired into the body.

Hamas has used some images of its attacks on its social media, but has denied that any abuses had been committed.

Israel has shown some footage to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other visiting ministers to highlight what it has called “barbaric” action, with infants killed and women allegedly raped and tortured before being slaughtered.

AFP was unable to independently verify claims of rape and torture.

Around the world “people are saying this is another round in Gaza”, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

“But it’s something else. It is a war against humanity, not against Israel,” Hagari told reporters after watching the harrowing images of the attacks.

The violence since Oct 7 in the early morning has killed at least 1,400 people in Israel, which responded with strikes on Gaza that have so far killed at least 2,750 people.

The film shown by Hagari has been taken from the body cameras and mobile phones of some of the hundreds of Hamas fighters killed or taken prisoner, Hamas social media, as well as the phones of victims and emergency responders, military officials said.