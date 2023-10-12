Israel conducts ‘large-scale strike’ on Gaza as top US diplomat lands in Tel Aviv

WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM/GAZA – Israel’s military said it was conducting a “large-scale strike” on targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza on Thursday, but gave no details, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv to meet leaders on both sides of the conflict.
Israeli jets have pounded Gazan targets for days in retribution for a weekend attack by Hamas militants who breached the border fence enclosing the enclave and rampaged through towns and villages, killing 1,300 people, injuring over 2,700, and taking scores of hostages, the Israeli military said.
At around 4.30am on Thursday, Israel’s military said it was conducting a “large-scale strike” on targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza. It did not provide details.
Hamas media said 15 Palestinians had been killed and several wounded in Israeli air strikes.
Eyewitnesses reported Israeli aircraft heavily bombarding Gaza city and Gazan authorities also reported an air strike on the Jabalia refuge camp in northern Gaza.
Palestinian media, citing Gaza’s health ministry, reported that 1,200 people have been killed in the enclave, with around 5,600 wounded.
US President Joe Biden despatched his top diplomat to the Middle East to show Washington’s enduring support for Israel, secure the release of captives, including Americans, and prevent a wider war from erupting.
Mr Blinken was set to visit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Washington closes ranks with its ally that has launched a withering air campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza.
Mr Blinken, who was under unusually tight security with guards in camouflaged military gear, was received at the airport by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.
In comments made before departing for Israel, Mr Blinken stressed Washington’s support for Israel.
“The United States has Israel’s back. We have their back today, tomorrow. We will have it every day,” he told reporters. “We’re determined to make sure Israel gets everything it needs to defend itself.”
Speaking to a roundtable of Jewish community leaders in Washington, Mr Biden said his deployment of military ships and aircraft closer to Israel should be seen as a signal to Iran, which backs Islamist groups Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
“We made it clear to the Iranians: Be careful,” Mr Biden said.
Iran likely knew Hamas militants were planning “operations against Israel” but initial US intelligence reports showed that some Iranian leaders were surprised by the group’s unprecedented attack from Gaza, US sources said on Wednesday.
Iran has said it was not involved in the Hamas attacks.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the conflict on Wednesday, in the first telephone call between the two leaders since a China-brokered deal between Teheran and Riyadh to resume ties.
Mr Raisi and the crown prince discussed the “need to end war crimes against Palestine”, Iranian state media said.
The crown prince “affirmed that the kingdom is making all possible efforts in communicating with all international and regional parties to stop the ongoing escalation”, Saudi state news agency SPA said.
‘We are all soldiers of Israel’
Israel’s leaders on Wednesday formed a unity government, promising to put bitter political divisions aside to focus on the fight against Hamas.
Former defence minister Benny Gantz, a centrist opposition leader, spoke live on Israeli television alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant after forming a war Cabinet focused entirely on the conflict.
“Our partnership is not political, it is a shared fate,” said Mr Gantz. “At this time we are all the soldiers of Israel.”
Mr Netanyahu said the people of Israel and its leadership were united.
“We have put aside all differences because the fate of our state is on the line,” he said.
Mr Gantz’s National Unity Party, which has fiercely opposed judicial reforms proposed by Mr Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition, said it will not promote any unrelated policy or laws while the fighting goes on.
Israel has put Gaza under “total siege” to stop food and fuel reaching the enclave of 2.3 million people, many poor and dependent on aid. Hamas media said on Wednesday electricity went out after the only power station stopped working.
Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday Israel would not allow basic resources or humanitarian aid into Gaza until Hamas releases the people it abducted during its surprise weekend onslaught.
“Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electric switch will be turned on, no water tap will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home,” he said in a statement.
With Palestinian rescue workers overwhelmed, others in the crowded coastal strip searched for bodies in the rubble.
“I was sleeping here when the house collapsed on top of me,” one man cried as he and others used flashlights on the stairs of a building hit by missiles to find anyone trapped.
Hamas ‘will cease to exist’, Israeli defence chief says
Hamas-affiliated media said on Wednesday seven people were killed by Israeli air strikes on homes in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
Some 340,000 of Gaza’s 2.3 million population have been displaced due to the war, and around 65 per cent of them have sought safety at shelters or schools, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the enclave.
Israel has deployed formations of tanks and armoured vehicles near Gaza in possible preparation for a ground offensive into the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave.
Israel withdrew Jewish settlers and Israeli troops from Gaza in 2005 after 38 years of occupation. An Israeli blockade since Hamas seized power in the enclave in 2007 has created conditions which Palestinians say are intolerable.
“We will wipe this thing called Hamas, ISIS-Gaza, off the face of the earth,” Israeli Defence Minister Gallant said on Wednesday, likening Hamas to the Islamic State group. “It will cease to exist.”
Former US President Donald Trump told supporters on Wednesday that if re-elected “the United States will fully support Israel, defeating, dismantling, and permanently destroying the terrorist group, Hamas.”
Trump criticised Mr Netanyahu over what he described as a lack of preparation ahead of the attacks.
“He was not prepared. He was not prepared and Israel was not prepared. And under Trump, they wouldn’t have had to be prepared,” he said.
Mr Biden said he spoke to Mr Netanyahu again on Wednesday, their fourth conversation in recent days, and told him Israel should follow the rules of war in its response against Hamas.
Washington said it was talking with Israel and Egypt about safe passage for civilians from Gaza, with food in short supply. REUTERS