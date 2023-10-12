Israel conducts ‘large-scale strike’ on Gaza as top US diplomat lands in Tel Aviv

WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM/GAZA – Israel’s military said it was conducting a “large-scale strike” on targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza on Thursday, but gave no details, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv to meet leaders on both sides of the conflict.

Israeli jets have pounded Gazan targets for days in retribution for a weekend attack by Hamas militants who breached the border fence enclosing the enclave and rampaged through towns and villages, killing 1,300 people, injuring over 2,700, and taking scores of hostages, the Israeli military said.

At around 4.30am on Thursday, Israel’s military said it was conducting a “large-scale strike” on targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza. It did not provide details.

Hamas media said 15 Palestinians had been killed and several wounded in Israeli air strikes.

Eyewitnesses reported Israeli aircraft heavily bombarding Gaza city and Gazan authorities also reported an air strike on the Jabalia refuge camp in northern Gaza.

Palestinian media, citing Gaza’s health ministry, reported that 1,200 people have been killed in the enclave, with around 5,600 wounded.

US President Joe Biden despatched his top diplomat to the Middle East to show Washington’s enduring support for Israel, secure the release of captives, including Americans, and prevent a wider war from erupting.

Mr Blinken was set to visit Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Washington closes ranks with its ally that has launched a withering air campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza.