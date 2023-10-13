Hezbollah says calls for it not to intervene in war 'will have no effect'

BEIRUT -Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem on Friday said the group would not be swayed by calls for it to stay on the sidelines of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

It added that it was, in fact, "fully ready" to contribute to the fighting.

Speaking to supporters in a southern Beirut suburb, he said: “The behind-the-scenes calls with us by great powers, Arab countries, envoys of the United Nations, directly and indirectly telling us not to interfere will have no effect.

“Hezbollah knows its duties perfectly well. We are prepared and ready, fully ready, and we are following developments moment by moment.”

The group has already clashed with Israel across the Lebanese border multiple times in the past week, following the assault by Palestinian faction Hamas against Israeli towns and Israel's retaliatory bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

But sources said Hezbollah has designed its moves, so far, to be limited in scope, preventing a big spillover into Lebanon while keeping Israeli forces occupied.

Qassem is the most senior Hezbollah official to speak publicly about the violence. Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has not yet commented on developments.

"The question being asked and which everyone is waiting for is: What Hezbollah will do and what will its contribution be?" Qassem said. "We will contribute to the confrontation within our plan... When the time comes for any action, we will carry it out." REUTERS