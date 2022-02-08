Mired in poverty, dozens of Lebanese join militants in Iraq

TRIPOLI (AFP) - Zakaria al-Adl was presumed to have attempted a sea escape to Europe after he had gone missing over the summer, but then the young Lebanese man turned up dead in Iraq.

A native of the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli, the 22-year-old is one of at least eight men who have been reported killed in Iraq since December 2021, as a suspected militant.

They all hail from impoverished Tripoli districts, and were allegedly lured into joining the Islamic State group by the promise of a decent salary, according to a security official.

Dozens more from the same Mediterranean port city are believed to have recently joined ISIS ranks with their recruitment handled by a Tripoli militant who lives outside Lebanon, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity about the sensitive issue.

"We didn't know he was in Iraq until we were notified of his death" in December, Zakaria's mother, Ghufran al-Adl, 56, told AFP from their one-bedroom apartment in the Bab al-Tabbaneh neighbourhood, one of the country's poorest.

Zakaria had been missing since last summer, but it wasn't until the Iraqi army in December published images and videos of slain ISIS fighters in Iraq's western Anbar desert that his family came to know of his death.

His brother Ali al-Adl played one such video on his phone, which appeared to show the corpse of Zakaria beside another body on the hood of a car.

In a statement at the time, the Iraqi army said it had killed 10 ISIS fighters in strikes and clashes.

Youth 'on the sidelines'

Zakaria's family said poverty and not ideological affiliation is what primarily drove the young man to join militant ranks, at a time when Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented financial crisis.

"When he disappeared, we thought that he was planning to go to Sweden illegally," Ali said.

"He left because of poverty," Ali said of his brother, who used to run a vegetable cart.

Ghufran, who is in urgent need of heart surgery that her family cannot afford, said that her son "lived and died on the sidelines".

Since August, dozens of young men have disappeared from Tripoli, which has been especially hard hit by the country's financial crash.