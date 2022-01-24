Over 130 S'poreans dealt with for terror-related activities since 2002, thanks to community partners

SINGAPORE - The authorities have dealt with more than 130 Singaporeans for terrorism-related activities since 2002, and this has only been possible with close collaboration with community partners.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam made this point as he stressed that the role played by such partners like the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) and the Inter-Agency Aftercare Group (ACG) remains important, especially since terror groups continue to build capabilities.

Speaking at a seminar held at the Khadijah Mosque in Geylang on Monday (Jan 24), Mr Shanmugam noted how only 15 people remain in detention for terror-related offences. The rest, including 26 who are still under supervision, have been released into the community.

"This would not have been possible if it had been (just) the Government doing it. It has been possible because of your efforts… Many of you here committed time and resources to mentor and counsel the detainees, supervisees and their families," he said.

Singapore's success in countering terror can be largely attributed to the unique government-community partnership, said RRG vice-chairman Mohamed Ali. "The formation of RRG and ACG is a result of this partnership," he said.

The seminar on Monday, organised by RRG and ACG, was held in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the Internal Security Department's operation against the members of the Singapore Jemaah Islamiah (JI) terrorist group in 2001. Members of the group here had planned attacks around the island.

Since then, 56 JI members have been issued with detention orders, of whom four remain detained. No JI member released from detention has reoffended.

But Mr Shanmugam noted that the group continues to pose a threat, and pointed out how in Indonesia, JI has been conducting recruitment and fund-raising activities as it tries to rebuild its military capabilities.

Other terror threats Singapore has been dealing with include Al-Qaeda, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), self-radicalised individuals and far-right-extremists, said Mr Shanmugam.

"Terrorist groups are adept at using social media to disseminate propaganda, conduct recruitment and plan terror operations. This poses a challenge. We see young people falling for this - the lure of radicalisation through online platforms," he said.

Mr Shanmugam highlighted that it is for this reason that RRG, ACG and other community partners are important as they sensitise the community to radical ideologies and threats online.

He noted how the groups have adapted their approach to face these threats, including broadening their outreach efforts to the youth and increasing their online presence.

Singapore is fortunate to have community partners working alongside the Government, and Mr Shamnugam held up their efforts.

"Your work keeps Singapore safe and secure. Without your work, some of those 130 would have ended up in Syria or Afghanistan. Some of them, many of them, would be in detention with no hope for the future. You have saved lives.

"I encourage all of you, and I thank all of you for the good work that you have been doing, and we hope to continue the journey," he said.