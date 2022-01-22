Deadly fighting between ISIS, Kurd forces in Syria

BEIRUT (AFP) - Fighting raged for a third day on Saturday (Jan 22) between the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group and Kurdish forces in Syria after ISIS attacked a prison housing militants.

The attack has claimed over 70 lives, a monitor said.

The assault on the Ghwayran prison in the northern city of Hasakeh is one of ISIS's most significant since its "caliphate" was declared defeated in Syria nearly three years ago.

"At least 28 members of the Kurdish security forces, five civilians and 45 members of IS have been killed" in the violence, said Mr Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, using an alternate acronym for ISIS.

ISIS launched the attack on Thursday night against the prison housing some 3,500 suspected members of the terror group, including some of its leaders, said the Observatory.

The terrorists "seized weapons they found" in the detention centre and freed several fellow ISIS fighters, said the Britain-based monitor, which relies on sources inside war-torn Syria for its information.

Hundreds of extremist inmates have since been recaptured, but dozens were still believed to be on the loose, the Observatory said.

With the backing of US-led coalition aircraft, Kurdish security forces have encircled the prison and are battling to retake full control of surrounding neighbourhoods, which extremists have used as a launching pad for their attacks.

The Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Saturday said it was continuing "operations to keep security in Hasakeh city and the perimeter of the Ghwayran prison", with the help of coalition allies and Kurdish internal security forces.

It said Saturday's clashes centred mostly in neighbourhoods north of Ghwayran, where it carried out raids and "killed a number of IS fighters that had attacked the jail".

The Islamist group said in a statement released on Friday by its Amaq news agency that its attack on the jail aimed to "free the prisoners".