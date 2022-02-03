ISIS leader killed in US raid in Syria: Biden

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Islamic State leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi, was killed during a United States counter-terrorism operation in northwest Syria Wednesday night, President Joe Biden said in a statement.
“Last night at my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counter-terrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place,” Biden said.
Quraishi detonated a bomb that killed himself and members of his family, including women and children, at the beginning of the operation, according to a senior US official.
Quraishi took over as leader of the terror organisation, also known as ISIS, after former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a US raid in 2019. Quraishi oversaw the group’s attacks on the Yazidi religious minority in Iraq.
Though the influence of the group waned as the US largely eliminated its territorial holdings in recent years, the group was never completely eradicated and has stepped up terror attacks in recent months.
"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi – the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation," Mr Biden said in the statement, referring to the acronym by which the Sunni Islamist militant group is sometimes known.
The Pentagon had earlier said that US Special Operations forces successfully carried out a counter-terrorism mission in north-west Syria on Thursday, adding that there were no US casualties, but gave no further details.
Residents of the north-west Syrian town of Atmeh and rebels fighting the Syrian government earlier reported several civilian casualties in the two-hour operation, saying the raid was believed to have targeted a suspected al-Qaeda-affiliated militant.
Residents said the raid took place around midnight in a densely populated area near the border with Turkey, where tens of thousands of displaced Syrians live in makeshift camps or overcrowded housing.
There were no report of any militants being killed, but residents said they heard heavy gunfire during the operation, indicating resistance to the raid.
Mr Charles Lister, senior fellow with the Washington-based Middle East Institute, said he had spoken to residents who said the operation lasted more than two hours.
"Clearly they wanted whoever it was alive," Mr Lister said.
"This looks like the biggest of this type of operation" since the Baghdadi raid, he said.
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group, died in a US Special Operations raid in north-west Syria in 2019. After the killing, the group named al-Quraishi, an Iraqi who was once held in US custody, as his successor.
In the latest raid, residents and rebel sources said several helicopters landed near Atmeh in the province of Idlib, the last big enclave held by insurgents fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and explosions were heard near the home of a foreign militant.
The militant who was the suspect targeted was with his family at the time of the raid, said a rebel official who declined to be named.
One resident said several people were killed in the raid, while another said rescuers pulled out at least 12 bodies from the rubble of a multi-storey building, including children and women.
Witnesses said unidentified reconnaissance planes were still hovering in the area after aircraft believed to be helicopters had left the site after the raid ended.
The rebel official said security from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the main rebel group that controls parts of north-west Syria, hurried to the location after the raid.
The north-west of Syria - Idlib province and a belt of territory around it - is mostly held by Hyat Tahrir al-Sham, the former Nusra Front, which was part of al-Qaeda until 2016.
Several foreign jihadists figures who split from the group have set up the Huras al-Din (Guardians of Religion) group, designated as a foreign terrorist organisation, which has in recent years been the target of coalition strikes.
For years, the US military has launched mostly drones to kill top al-Qaeda operatives in northern Syria, where the militant group became active during Syria's over decade-long civil war.
US-led coalition operations against remnants of ISIS sleeper cells are more frequent in north-east Syria held by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.