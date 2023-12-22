Key Hamas plotters of Oct 7 elude Israel’s grip on Gaza

ISTANBUL – Fluttering down from the skies over the Gaza Strip on a recent day were clouds of flyers dropped by the Israeli military asking for tips on the whereabouts of top Hamas leaders.

“The end of Hamas is near,” the flyers proclaimed in Arabic, promising hefty bounties to anyone who helped bring about the arrest of those who had “brought destruction and ruin to the Gaza Strip.”

The Hamas leader in Gaza, Yehia Sinwar, headed the list in exchange for a reward of US$400,000 (S$530,600) – more than 1,500 times Gaza’s average monthly wage.

Israel’s stated goal in the war is to destroy Hamas, the armed Palestinian group that rules Gaza and set off the war there by attacking Israel on Oct 7.

But despite a military campaign that has caused nearly 20,000 deaths in Gaza and reduced entire neighbourhoods to rubble, Israel has yet to locate Sinwar and other senior Hamas figures considered key plotters of the attack 10 weeks ago.

Israel considers Sinwar central to the Oct 7 attack, which killed roughly 1,200 people, with some 240 others taken back to Gaza as captives, Israeli officials say.

Now in his 50s, he was a founding member of Hamas in the late 1980s and developed a harsh reputation for punishing Palestinians suspected of spying for Israel.

“He is a very tough guy, a brutal guy,” said Associate Professor Mkhaimar Abusada, a political science expert at Al-Azhar University in Gaza who is now in Cairo.

Sinwar’s die-hard commitment to his organisation’s Islamist ideology makes it unlikely he will go down easily.

“If he is killed, he is going to go to heaven. He doesn’t really care much about his life,” Assoc Prof Abusada said, describing Sinwar’s mentality. “Israel would be mistaken if it thought that he was going to surrender or that Sinwar was going to raise a white flag.”

Israel is also seeking Sinwar’s brother and confidant, Mohammed. He has not been seen since the war began, although the Israeli military this week released a Hamas video captured in Gaza that it said showed him riding in a car through an underground tunnel in Gaza.

The flyers dropped over Gaza offered US$300,000 for information leading to his capture.

Also named in the flyers were Rafi Salameh, a Hamas military commander, and Mohammed Deif, the leader of the Hamas armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, who is believed to have lost an eye and been seriously wounded in previous Israeli attempts to assassinate him.

Israel offered US$200,000 for information about Salameh and US$100,000 for Deif.

But the greatest symbolic and operational blow Israel could deal to Hamas would be to kill Yehia Sinwar, analysts and Israeli officials said.