Global leaders and especially the US government must understand we cannot save lives in Gaza under these conditions.

We are no strangers to human suffering – to conflict, to natural disasters, to some of the world’s largest and gravest catastrophes. We were there when fighting erupted in Khartoum, Sudan. As bombs rained down on Ukraine. When earthquakes levelled southern Turkey and northern Syria. As the Horn of Africa faced its worst drought in years. The list goes on.