A new Suez crisis threatens the world economy

Global shipping firms are suspending voyages in the Red Sea.

The Economist

Faced with a soaring risk of ships being crippled and their crews killed, the global shipping industry is switching into emergency mode. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Over a thousand miles from Gaza, a naval crisis is unfolding that could transform the war between Israel and Hamas into a global affair with implications for the world economy. Since Dec 15, four of the world’s five largest container-shipping companies, CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk and MSC, have paused or suspended their services in the Red Sea, the route through which traffic from the Suez Canal must pass, as Iran-backed Houthi militants, armed with sophisticated weapons, escalate their attacks on global shipping flows.

As one of the world’s major trade arteries suddenly closes, America and its allies are ramping up naval activity in the Middle East, and may even attack the Houthis, in order to re-establish free passage.

