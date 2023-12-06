News analysis

Defying US pressure, Israeli offensive moves into southern Gaza in pursuit of Hamas leaders

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
The city of Khan Younis, now being bombed relentlessly by Israel, could well be Hamas’ last significant outpost. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
LONDON – Israel has claimed that its troops are now “in the heart of Khan Younis”, a key city in southern Gaza, in apparent defiance of demands by the United States that Israel should exercise particular care in expanding the war to what is now the most densely populated part of the Palestinian territory.

In a news conference during the late hours of Dec 5, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the devastation meted out over the past month on Gaza City in the north is now being repeated in Khan Younis.

