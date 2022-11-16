Jailed Egypt activist ends hunger strike: Letter

CAIRO - Jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah has ended a months-long hunger strike, his family said Tuesday, after fears for his health grew and amid criticism of Cairo during the ongoing COP27 climate summit.

Abdel Fattah, who had consumed “only 100 calories a day” for seven months, had escalated his strike to all food and then stopped drinking water as the COP27 climate summit opened on November 6 in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

“I have ended the strike,” the activist wrote in the letter handed to his family on Tuesday, but dated the day before, shared by his sister Mona Seif.

While the letter did not detail the reasons behind his decision, the 40-year-old, whose family feared he would die, wrote to his mother: “I want to celebrate my birthday with you on Thursday”.

In what was the second letter from the dissident received by his family in two days, Abdel Fattah asked his mother to “bring a cake” to her monthly visit to the Wadi al-Natroun prison, about 100 kilometres northwest of the capital Cairo.

“I’ll see you on the visit day and tell you everything then, and we’ll get back to long letters after the visit.”

His sister, who has been campaigning for his freedom for years, said she welcomed the news with “cautious relief.”

“My heart won’t really be settled until Thursday when my mother and sister see him with their own eyes.”

The dissident’s aunt, novelist Ahdaf Soueif, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: “So what happened inside? What was negotiated?“

Abdel Fattah has been leading headlines since UN climate talks began earlier this month in Egypt, which sought to burnish its image by hosting COP27 but has come under fire over its human rights record.

Rights groups estimate Cairo is holding some 60,000 political prisoners, many of them in brutal conditions and overcrowded cells.