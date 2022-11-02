Egyptian security arrests dozens ahead of COP27 climate summit: Rights group

CAIRO - Egyptian security forces have arrested nearly 70 people in connection with calls for protests to coincide with the COP27 climate summit, a rights group said.

They also briefly detained an Indian activist after he set off on a protest march from Cairo.

The arrests come after some social media users, including an exiled former construction contractor and actor, Mohamed Ali, made renewed calls for anti-government protests in Egypt on Nov 11.

The COP27 United Nations climate talks will be held in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh from Nov 6 to 18.

By Monday, at least 67 people had been arrested in Cairo and other cities over the previous few days and had appeared in front of state security prosecution in relation to calls for protests on Nov 11, said Mohamed Lotfy, director of the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms (ECRF), a non-government organisation.

Some were detained on charges including spreading false news after sharing content on a Facebook page calling for demonstrations, according to ECRF.

Witnesses say there has also been an increase in spot controls in which plain clothes security officers check pedestrians’ mobile phones and social media accounts.

Interior ministry spokesmen did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment. There was no immediate response to an emailed request for comment to the COP27 presidency.

On Sunday, an Indian activist, Ajit Rajagopal, was detained overnight in Cairo after setting off on a solo climate justice protest march in which he aimed to walk several hundred kilometres of the route to Sharm el-Sheikh.

Rajagopal told Reuters he was questioned for several hours about what he was doing in Egypt and why he was carrying a poster showing a description and the route of his march.

“I explained to them that I don’t want to add any carbon footprint to Egypt, that is why I’m walking,” he said.

Rajagopal said he was still trying to get accreditation for COP27 after being released on Monday, but did not intend to resume his march.

Public protests are effectively banned in Egypt, following a crackdown on political dissent that began with the overthrow of Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Mursi in 2013 by then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.