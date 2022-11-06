Jailed Egypt dissident on 'water strike' as UK vows support

CAIRO - Jailed Egyptian dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah has stopped drinking water, his family said on Sunday, escalating his hunger strike as world leaders arrive in the country for the COP27 climate summit.

A major figure in the 2011 revolt that toppled long-time president Hosni Mubarak, the British-Egyptian Abdel Fattah is currently serving a five-year sentence for “broadcasting false news”, having already spent much of the past decade behind bars.

After a seven-month hunger strike during which he consumed only “100 calories a day”, he has refused food altogether since last Tuesday, and on Sunday launched a “water strike”, his sister Sanaa Seif said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Ms Seif in a letter on Saturday that Britain would use the global summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to lobby for her brother’s release.

Amnesty International chief Agnes Callamard on Sunday said “Alaa Abdel Fattah must be released”, warning that his death in prison may be imminent.

“There is not a lot of time, 72 hours at best,” she said in Cairo. “If they don’t (release Abdel Fattah), that death will be in every single discussion in this COP.”

‘Too late’

Tens of thousands of participants, including some 90 heads of state and government, are expected in the remote Egyptian resort town for the UN climate summit from Sunday through Nov 18.

Mr Sunak, who is also due to attend the conference, “needs to understand the urgency” in securing Abdel Fattah’s release, Ms Seif told Britain’s Sky News on Sunday.

“After the conference, it could be too late.”

In his letter, Mr Sunak told Ms Seif that her brother “remains a priority for the British government, both as a human rights defender and as a British national”.

“The UK’s attendance at COP27 is another opportunity to raise your brother’s case with the Egyptian leadership,” he added.